'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere

Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," attends the show's premiere in Culver City, Calif., on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon has shared a release schedule for the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Prime Video said in a press release Tuesday that the Lord of the Rings prequel series will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT. Advertisement

Week one schedule

6 p.m. PDT, Thursday, Sept. 1

9 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Sept. 1

2 a.m. UK, Friday, Sept. 2

3 a.m. CEST, Friday, Sept. 2

5:30 a.m. IST, Friday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. JST, Friday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. AU, Friday, Sept. 2

1 p.m. NZ, Friday, Sept. 2

Subsequent episodes will be released Fridays at 12 a.m. EDT, with the Season 1 finale to air Oct. 14.

Watch the special two-episode Global Series Debut of #TheRingsOfPower : September 1 at 9pm ET : September 2 at 2am UK And then, tune in weekly! New episodes will be available on Fridays at 12am ET, only on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/QqSwDVQVPA— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 16, 2022

Week two schedule to season finale

8 p.m. PDT, Thursdays

Advertisement

12 a.m. EDT, Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil, Fridays

5 a.m. UK, Fridays

6 a.m. CEST, Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST, Fridays

1 p.m. JST, Fridays

2 p.m. AU, Fridays

4 p.m. NZ, Fridays

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Hobbit and his Lord of the Rings book series. The prequel series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners, while Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Markella Kavenagh star.

Amazon released a trailer for the show in July that shows Galadriel (Clark) see visions of war.

