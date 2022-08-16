Trending
TV
Aug. 16, 2022 / 11:59 AM

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' to have two-episode premiere

By Annie Martin
1/6
Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," attends the show's premiere in Culver City, Calif., on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon has shared a release schedule for the new series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Prime Video said in a press release Tuesday that the Lord of the Rings prequel series will have a two-episode premiere Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Week one schedule

6 p.m. PDT, Thursday, Sept. 1

9 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Sept. 1

2 a.m. UK, Friday, Sept. 2

3 a.m. CEST, Friday, Sept. 2

5:30 a.m. IST, Friday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. JST, Friday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. AU, Friday, Sept. 2

1 p.m. NZ, Friday, Sept. 2

Subsequent episodes will be released Fridays at 12 a.m. EDT, with the Season 1 finale to air Oct. 14.

Week two schedule to season finale

8 p.m. PDT, Thursdays

12 a.m. EDT, Fridays

1 a.m. Brazil, Fridays

5 a.m. UK, Fridays

6 a.m. CEST, Fridays

9:30 a.m. IST, Fridays

1 p.m. JST, Fridays

2 p.m. AU, Fridays

4 p.m. NZ, Fridays

The Rings of Power takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's book The Hobbit and his Lord of the Rings book series. The prequel series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners, while Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Markella Kavenagh star.

Amazon released a trailer for the show in July that shows Galadriel (Clark) see visions of war.

Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson attend 'Rings of Power' premiere

Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" at the Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif., on August 15. 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

