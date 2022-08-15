'Married at First Sight' announces contestants for seventh season

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- E4 on Monday announced its slate of 16 singles who will be competing in the upcoming season of the U.K.'s popular reality show, Married at First Sight.

The upcoming installment, which will be the show's seventh season, is set to premiere in the fall, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Advertisement Say hello to the 16 brave singles who'll be saying 'I Do' to a stranger when Married at First Sight UK returns to @E4Tweets and All 4 very soon https://t.co/yv64ALZWbx pic.twitter.com/yUIlFNpk5y— Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) August 15, 2022

The premise of the show pits brides and grooms who are "scientifically" paired by an expert panel of matchmakers, upon which they will get married after meeting at the altar.

From there, the couples will then live together for a period of time and then choose whether they want to stay married.

The grooms for Season 7 include Adrian, a digital marketer from Manchester, George, a divorced financial adviser with four children, and Kwame, a business consultant from London.

The brides include April, a dress designer and former Miss Great Britain, Jenna, a small business owner from Blackpool, and Lara, a Canadian ex-dancer who was flown around the world.

The expert matchmakers, returning from Season 6, are Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, a trio of dating and relationship experts who have worked throughout the U.K.

Despite the often contentious nature of reality shows, the three matchmakers saw limited success during the past season.

Out of the 2021 contestants, two of the couples remain married, and one of them has a baby on the way, according to E4.

Despite this, though, the vast majority of couples throughout the six seasons have gotten divorced.

Out of the entire run of the show, only one couple, Michelle and Owen from Season 5, managed to reach their first wedding anniversary. As of 2022, the pair are still married.

The U.K. program is based on an American version of the show that can be seen on Lifetime.

While the premise is the same, the U.S.-based show has seen a number of couples with more success than their British counterparts.

In July, Briana and Vincent, a couple from U.S. Season 12, announced that they were expecting their first child.

The pair will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary later this year.

This is not the only American Married at First Sight baby that is to be expected, with another couple, Amani and Woody from Season 11, announcing in February that they are also pregnant.

The two celebrated their second wedding anniversary this past February.