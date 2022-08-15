Advertisement
TV
Aug. 15, 2022 / 9:01 AM

'Married at First Sight' announces contestants for seventh season

By Justin Klawans

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- E4 on Monday announced its slate of 16 singles who will be competing in the upcoming season of the U.K.'s popular reality show, Married at First Sight.

The upcoming installment, which will be the show's seventh season, is set to premiere in the fall, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

The premise of the show pits brides and grooms who are "scientifically" paired by an expert panel of matchmakers, upon which they will get married after meeting at the altar.

From there, the couples will then live together for a period of time and then choose whether they want to stay married.

The grooms for Season 7 include Adrian, a digital marketer from Manchester, George, a divorced financial adviser with four children, and Kwame, a business consultant from London.

The brides include April, a dress designer and former Miss Great Britain, Jenna, a small business owner from Blackpool, and Lara, a Canadian ex-dancer who was flown around the world.

Advertisement

The expert matchmakers, returning from Season 6, are Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas, a trio of dating and relationship experts who have worked throughout the U.K.

Despite the often contentious nature of reality shows, the three matchmakers saw limited success during the past season.

Out of the 2021 contestants, two of the couples remain married, and one of them has a baby on the way, according to E4.

Despite this, though, the vast majority of couples throughout the six seasons have gotten divorced.

Out of the entire run of the show, only one couple, Michelle and Owen from Season 5, managed to reach their first wedding anniversary. As of 2022, the pair are still married.

The U.K. program is based on an American version of the show that can be seen on Lifetime.

While the premise is the same, the U.S.-based show has seen a number of couples with more success than their British counterparts.

In July, Briana and Vincent, a couple from U.S. Season 12, announced that they were expecting their first child.

The pair will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary later this year.

This is not the only American Married at First Sight baby that is to be expected, with another couple, Amani and Woody from Season 11, announcing in February that they are also pregnant.

Advertisement

The two celebrated their second wedding anniversary this past February.

Read More

Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation

Latest Headlines

Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted on social media that he is in Toronto to start filming Season 4 of his Prime Video superhero series.
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Severance" and "The White Lotus" were the big winners at the 2nd annual HCA TV Awards.
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
TV // 1 day ago
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- "Six Feet Under" and "Servant" actress Lauren Ambrose has landed a role in Season 2 of the Showtime mystery drama, "Yellowjackets."
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for S3 ahead of S2 premiere
TV // 2 days ago
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for S3 ahead of S2 premiere
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starz has announced it ordered a third season of its family crime drama, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."
Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble
TV // 2 days ago
Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh join 'Electric State' ensemble
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh and Jason Alexander have signed on to star in the Netflix sci-fi film, "The Electric State."
Alyssa Limperis uses comedy to cope with grief in standup special
TV // 2 days ago
Alyssa Limperis uses comedy to cope with grief in standup special
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Comedian Alyssa Limperis said she devoted her standup special, No Bad Days, premiering Friday on Peacock, to her late father to show how much she loved him. 
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
TV // 2 days ago
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The series depicts the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
TV // 2 days ago
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Love, Death & Robots," an adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller, will return a fourth season on Netflix.
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The hit show "Physical" has been renewed for a third season, Apple TV+ announced.
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
TV // 3 days ago
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste has exited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and will be replaced by Louis Cato.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement