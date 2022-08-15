Boulet Brothers to expand 'Dragula' franchise with new streaming deal

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Boulet Brothers have signed a deal to expand their Dragula franchise through AMC's horror streaming platform Shudder, it was reported Monday.

Following the famous drag queen duo's successful fourth season of their smash-hit reality show The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, the pair will team up with Shudder to produce a new season of the show, along with a spinoff series and upcoming special.

The news was first reported by Variety, and later re-tweeted by the Boulet Brothers' account.

This will not be their first collaboration with the streamer, as the Boulet Brothers have already released a feature film spinoff, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection, which premiered on Shudder in 2020.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be a Dragula fan. This new partnership with Shudder (and the AMC family) provides an incredible opportunity for us to expand our cinematic universe and to flesh out all of the characters, stories and stars that audiences have fallen in love with over the years," the Boulet Brothers said in a statement to Variety.

"We couldn't be more excited about the content that we're about to unleash, and if fans have felt shocked and engaged with our content in the past, they are truly not ready for what's coming next. It's going to be a wild, fun, and terrifying new ride."

The general manager of Shudder, Craig Engler, said that the Boulet Brothers "have proven to be uniquely talented producers and storytellers, creating innovative, inclusive programming that smashes genres and draws a large and loyal following."

"We're excited to be working with them on their upcoming new competition series, with more to come in 2023," Engler added.

Few details are available about the upcoming content, although the Boulet Brothers will be involved with all aspects of show running, similar to their roles on The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.

However, Variety reported that a full season of their initial spinoff has already finished filming, and will be released this fall.

The original show pitted underground drag artists against each other in competition-style events, including costumes to special effects and makeup.

The show has become one of Shudder's most-watched programs ever, according to the platform.