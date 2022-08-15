'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed for Season 15 at VH1

1/5

"RuPaul's Drag Race," a reality competition series featuring drag queen performers, will return for a 15th season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race will return for a 15th season. VH1 renewed the reality competition series featuring drag queen performers for Season 15. Advertisement

The network also ordered a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, the Drag Race after-show.

Season 15 will feature Drag Race's 200th episode.

"When I hear Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race, I have to pinch myself -- I just won't tell you where," host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement. "We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens."

The RuPaul's Drag Race official Twitter account confirmed the news.

"Back, back, back again!" the post reads.

RuPaul's Drag Race is nominated for 11 awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Competition Program.

The series originally aired for eight seasons on Logo TV and moved to VH1 in Season 9.