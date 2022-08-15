Trending
Aug. 15, 2022

'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo del Toro introduces Netflix series in new video

By Annie Martin
"Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities," a horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro, is coming to Netflix in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Guillermo del Toro is giving a glimpse of his new series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.

Netflix shared a first-look video for the horror anthology series Monday featuring del Toro, a Mexican writer, director and producer known for such films as Hellboy, Pan's Labyrinth, and The Shape of Water.

Cabinet of Curiosities features eight standalone "sinister stories" from directors Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), David Prior (The Empty Man), Vincenzo Natali (Splice), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Guillermo Navarro (Narcos) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

In addition, del Toro created two new stories for the show.

"With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds," del Toro said.

"Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in," he added.

Cabinet of Curiosities will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 25 during the Netflix & Chills Halloween event. Subsequent episodes will be released in pairs in the following days.

