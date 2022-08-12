Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A trailer was released Friday for the upcoming drama series High School, whose first season is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14.
The show will depict the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin, with the series being based on the twins' best-selling memoir of the same name.
The series will take viewers through the Quin sisters' teenage years in Calgary, Alberta, where they work on growing into adulthood, while also beginning their songwriting careers.
"High School is a story about finding your own identity -- a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimic your own," Amazon said of the series, adding that the sister's stories are told "through a backdrop of '90s grunge and rave culture."
The show stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara Quin, respectively, with the social media stars making their television debut on the show.
Additional stars on the show include Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother, The Avengers) and Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Marriage Story), who star as the twins' parents.