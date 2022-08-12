Trending
TV
Aug. 12, 2022 / 12:01 PM

'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4

By Annie Martin
"Love, Death & Robots," an adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller, will return a fourth season on Netflix. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Love, Death & Robots will return for a fourth season on Netflix.

The streaming service confirmed Friday that it renewed the adult animated anthology series for Season 4.

Love, Death & Robots is created by Tim Miller (Deadpool). Each season features stand-alone episodes that contain different narrative and animation, and are produced by animation studios from around the world.

Episodes explores genres including comedy, horror, science fiction and fantasy.

Seasons 1 and 2 were released on Netflix in 2019 and 2021, respectively, while Season 3 premiered in May.

Previous episodes have featured the voices of Joel McHale, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Topher Grace, John DiMaggio, Elodie Young and Chris Parnell.

Love, Death & Robots has won 12 Emmy Awards to date and is nominated for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

