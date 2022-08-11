Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 11, 2022 / 10:02 AM

David Alan Grier reunites with 'former student' Jamie Foxx on 'Kimmel'

By Justin Klawans
1/5
David Alan Grier reunites with 'former student' Jamie Foxx on 'Kimmel'
Jamie Foxx was reunited with his "In Living Color" co-star David Alan Grier on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian David Alan Grier reunited with his In Living Color co-star Jamie Foxx while guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Grier welcomed Foxx, whom he described as his "former student," onto the show on Wednesday, where the pair talked about their lives in the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

"I got to know this young man when he co-starred with me on a little show called In Living Color, which was well established before he got involved," Grier joked as he introduced Foxx. "After three intense years of my mentoring and guidance and tutelage, he went on to become an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Grammy winner."

"Do you know what's crazy, I love David Alan Grier!" Foxx said of his friend as he sat down.

The pair reminisced about their memories filming In Living Color, with Grier and Foxx helming some of the 1990s classic's most iconic sketches.

"A lot of times, people ask me, 'What was the [most] famous sketch that I worked on?', and one sketch always comes up -- when we played the barbers," Grier said.

Advertisement

The sketch in question involved Grier and Foxx playing a pair of barbers at an inner city barbershop, who were, for the most part, completely incompetent at their jobs.

The most well-known installment of the sketch involved legendary soul singer James Brown.

"James Brown came on, and they said, 'You must call him Mr. Brown, don't be calling him James,'" Grier recalled. "Then they said, 'Don't touch him. Do not touch his hair.' This whole sketch was about getting your hair cut, and they said not to touch Mr. Brown's hair!"

Foxx then broke into an impression of the iconic singer, saying, "I don't want nobody to touch my hair!" in Brown's signature voice.

"I was in back, and every time I got near [his hair], he was like, 'Hey!', Grier said.

The pair also reminisced about another popular sketch called Poetry in the Hood, which Foxx said was partially born from his days as a comedian.

"That came from, like, part of my standup too," Foxx said. "Since I went to classical, like training in school, I would, take, like hip-hop lyrics and say, 'What if Snoop sang classical?'"

The conversation then shifted away from In Living Color, and Grier asked Foxx about his experience obtaining a musical scholarship.

Advertisement

"I went to college on a classical piano scholarship, so I remember -- I just sort of used that for my standup and stuff."

Foxx also promoted his upcoming film Day Shift, which will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, and shared an exclusive clip with the audience.

The film stars Foxx as a San Fernando Valley pool cleaner, who operates a vampire hunting business at night.

Day Shift also stars Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Read More

Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon' Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September Aubrey Plaza: 'Emily the Criminal' shows 'how broken the system is'

Latest Headlines

Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
TV // 28 minutes ago
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Singer Elvis Costello announced he will be performing a 10-show residency at New York City's Gramercy Theater this February.
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
TV // 3 hours ago
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about her MTV performance in 1984 that she said nearly derailed her career.
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Fakes," a new series starring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong, is coming to Netflix in September.
Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer
TV // 22 hours ago
Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the upcoming docuseries "House of Hammer" was released, which will delve into the sexual abuse accusations surrounding actor Armie Hammer.
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
'Locke & Key' stars send love to fans after final season release
TV // 1 day ago
'Locke & Key' stars send love to fans after final season release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The "Locke & Key" cast thanked fans for their support following the release of the show's third and final season on Netflix.
'Selling the OC' trailer: The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County
TV // 1 day ago
'Selling the OC' trailer: The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Selling the OC," a spinoff of "Selling Sunset" featuring a new group of real estate agents, is coming to Netflix in August.
'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to the "Karate Kid" films starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fifth season on Netflix in September.
Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'
TV // 1 day ago
Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Kate McKinnon appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her departure from "Saturday Night Live" after 11 seasons.
'Memorial' cast, creators say healthcare hasn't reckoned with Katrina failings
TV // 1 day ago
'Memorial' cast, creators say healthcare hasn't reckoned with Katrina failings
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Julie Ann Emery, Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones and co-creator Carlton Cuse discuss the Hurricane Katrina medical drama "Five Days at Memorial" and its relevance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Price hikes coming to Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ as total subscribers top Netflix for first time
Movie review: 'Fall' reaches new heights for thrills
Movie review: 'Fall' reaches new heights for thrills
Steve Martin hints at retirement after 'Only Murders in the Building' role
Steve Martin hints at retirement after 'Only Murders in the Building' role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement