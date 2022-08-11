Trending
Aug. 11, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'

By Justin Klawans
Singer Elvis Costello announced he will be performing a 10-show residency at New York City's Gramercy Theater this February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello will perform a 10-show residency in New York City this February, the acclaimed singer announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm going to play a 10-night stand in New York City next February," Costello said Wednesday. "I'm going to print a list of 10 songs a night that's going to give you the clue to what that night's going to be like -- and the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret."

"You'll never hear the same song twice, it's going to be 200 songs, over 10 nights," he said, adding that the residency will take place at the Gramercy Theater, located in the Manhattan neighborhood of the same name.

Ticket sales and official dates for the upcoming residency have not yet been announced.

Beyond this announcement, Costello also took the late-night opportunity to reunite with Allan Mayes, with whom he formed his first-ever band, Rusty, in 1971.

The duo took the opportunity to play two songs for the Fallon audience.

The performances served as Rusty's television debut, 50 years after the two friends first started playing music together.

The performance was part of a promotional tour for the Rusty comeback album, The Resurrection of Rust, which was released this past July.

"My friend Allan Mayes here, my partner from Liverpool, asked me to join his band [in 1971]," Costello said. "And you know, we've been going our different ways since, but we played for about a year together."

The London-born singer then told the story of how The Resurrection of Rust came to be.

"Allan [Mayes] rang me up, and he said, 'Do you want to get together, it would be 50 years since we started playing together, do you want to make a cassette?'" Costello said, telling Mayes, "No, let's make the record we would have made if they'd let us when we were 17."

Since his debut with Rusty, Costello has gone on to become one of the most recognized singers and songwriters around the world.

He has been touring with his accompanying band The Imposters throughout the summer, and will continue to play these shows until Sept. 3.

Beyond his own career, Costello has also influenced a number of acts that have come after him.

This includes Madonna, who also made an appearance on Fallon that night and said that she used to practice drumming to Costello's albums.

"I started to play the drums, and I found some Elvis Costello records, and that's how I learned to play the drums, to his music," the singer said.

