'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil

Actor Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law. The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga. Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s who can transform into the superhero She-Hulk. The character is a cousin of the Hulk.

Maslany plays Jennifer, aka She-Hulk, with Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's paralegal and best friend.

Meet Nikki Ramos aka She-Hulk's bff aka paralegal extraordinaire Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pEo63yCWUk— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 11, 2022

Jamil portrays Titania, a villainous social media influencer.

Meet Titania aka influencer aka courtroom wall breaker Marvel Studios' #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, starts streaming August 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/s52IVfJe9m— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 11, 2022

Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox also star.

IMDb released a clip from She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law on Thursday that shows She-Hulk insisting to her cousin Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) aka the Hulk, that Captain America was a virgin.

She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.