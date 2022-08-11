Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 11, 2022 / 12:59 PM

'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil

By Annie Martin
1/5
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Actor Tatiana Maslany attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 17, 2018. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is teasing its new series She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law.

The streaming service shared character posters for the series Thursday featuring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga.

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law is based on the Marvel Comics character She-Hulk. The series follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer in her 30s who can transform into the superhero She-Hulk. The character is a cousin of the Hulk.

Maslany plays Jennifer, aka She-Hulk, with Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jennifer's paralegal and best friend.

Jamil portrays Titania, a villainous social media influencer.

Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong and Charlie Cox also star.

Advertisement

IMDb released a clip from She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law on Thursday that shows She-Hulk insisting to her cousin Bruce Banner (Ruffalo) aka the Hulk, that Captain America was a virgin.

She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.

Read More

Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up' Hulk trains lawyer cousin to use super powers in new 'She-Hulk' trailer 'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
TV // 1 hour ago
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "90 Day: The Single Life," a spinoff of the popular reality series "90 Day Fiancé," will return for a third season in September.
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Rick and Morty," an animated comedy series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, will return for a sixth season in September.
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
TV // 2 hours ago
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Wedding Season," a new series starring "Parenthood" actress Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, is coming to Hulu in September.
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
TV // 3 hours ago
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Singer Elvis Costello announced he will be performing a 10-show residency at New York City's Gramercy Theater this February.
David Alan Grier reunites with 'former student' Jamie Foxx on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
David Alan Grier reunites with 'former student' Jamie Foxx on 'Kimmel'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx was reunited with his "In Living Color" co-star David Alan Grier on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
TV // 6 hours ago
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about her MTV performance in 1984 that she said nearly derailed her career.
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Fakes," a new series starring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong, is coming to Netflix in September.
Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer
TV // 1 day ago
Trailer for 'House of Hammer' explores allegations against Armie Hammer
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the upcoming docuseries "House of Hammer" was released, which will delve into the sexual abuse accusations surrounding actor Armie Hammer.
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Morning Show': Jon Hamm joins Season 3 of Apple TV+ series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm will join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show."
'Locke & Key' stars send love to fans after final season release
TV // 1 day ago
'Locke & Key' stars send love to fans after final season release
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The "Locke & Key" cast thanked fans for their support following the release of the show's third and final season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Doctor calls survivor from lightning strike near White House an 'absolute miracle'
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Genealogical DNA leads to arrest in cold case murder of California girl in 1982
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Earth spun faster June 29, causing shortest day since 1960s
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Jason Momoa involved in Calabasas car crash
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement