Aug. 11, 2022 / 1:20 PM

'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC

By Justin Klawans

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The third season of TLC's popular reality show 90 Day: The Single Life will premiere on Sept. 12, the network said Thursday.

The show will chronicle the lives of former reality show contestants looking to get back into the world of dating.

Season 3 will feature six singles from across the various spinoffs who are all looking to get back in relationships.

This includes Debbie, a 69-year-old widow, Caesar, a 49-year-old nail tech and fan favorite, and Tania, a 32-year-old who recently traveled to Aruba following her recent breakup.

Also appearing are Natalie, a 37-year-old looking to start a family, Veronica, a 36-year-old who is friends with her ex, Tim, who has appeared in 90 Day Fiance, and Tiffany, a 30-year-old who recently underwent weight loss surgery.

"Viewers will follow six determined singles who are diving back into the world of romance after their failed international relationships," TLC said in a press release. "Tackling relationship challenges ranging from commitment-phobia to meddling matchmakers to ever-present ex-boyfriends, these six singles are taking another chance on love."

"As they re-enter the dating game, these singles will be thrown their fair share of curveballs," the network said. "Will their budding romances hit it out of the park or, will they strike out once again?"

A trailer for the upcoming season, which will premiere on both TLC and the streaming service Discovery+, was also recently released.

The show is a spinoff of TLC's other popular series, 90 Day Fiancé, which follows foreign couples who have applied for a foreign citizen, or K-1 visa, and as a result, have only 90 days to marry each other.

Beyond 90 Day: The Single Life, TLC has developed an entire slate of spinoff series based on 90 Day Fiancé, including following couples who met online, updates from the original show, and Americans who expatriate to other nations.

Another one of the popular spinoffs, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, is also premiering soon, with the show's seventh season returning Aug. 28.

Unlike The Single Life, Happily Ever After will follow the lives of previous contestants who have stayed together, and show the next phases of their relationships.

