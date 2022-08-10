Breaking News
Key inflation gauge shows no change in consumer prices from June to July, soundly beating expectations
Aug. 10, 2022 / 8:19 AM

Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'

By Justin Klawans
Kate McKinnon describes 'SNL' as 'love of my life' on 'Fallon'
Kate McKinnon appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her departure from "Saturday Night Live" after 11 seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Comedian and actress Kate McKinnon said Saturday Night Live, where she performed for 11 seasons, was the love of her life.

Appearing Tuesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, McKinnon said she hopes she's prepared for life after the show.

Advertisement

"I left, I left Saturday Night Live, the love of my life, Saturday Night Live," she said. "My cat has been like, 'Oh now you're home, after a decade of you being gone, out all hours!'"

When asked if she had cleared out her SNL office, McKinnon said, "There's like a decade of junk in there. I think I'm going to leave behind some surprises.

"You know, I had to play Anthony Fauci a lot, and some other people that required the use of prosthetics, so I started just for fun collecting the prosthetic items," McKinnon said. "Noses and ears, and I started making little art pieces with them in my office."

McKinnon left the iconic sketch show after Season 47, along with cast members Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

She joined the series in 2012 as a featured player, being promoted to a full-time cast member the following year.

McKinnon became well known for her political impressions on the show, including appearing as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

She has also famously impersonated the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as well as conservative politician Rudy Giuliani.

For her work on the show, she was nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning twice.

In addition to her television roles, McKinnon has also appeared in several films, the latest of which, DC League of Super-Pets, she talked about with Fallon.

"It was wonderful," McKinnon said of making the film. "The pets are heroes as well!"

Fallon added that McKinnon's performance as the film's main villain "got giant laughs, from 7-year-olds to 4-year-olds."

