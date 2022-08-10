'Cobra Kai': Sean Kanan returns as Mike Barnes in Season 5 photos

1/4

William Zabka (L) and Ralph Macchio play Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso on the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Cobra Kai Season 5. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday featuring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. Advertisement

Cobra Kai is a sequel series to the original Karate Kid films, released in the 1980s. Macchio and Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The pictures also tease Sean Kanan's return as the villainous Mike Barnes, who first appeared in The Karate Kid Part III (1989).

In addition, Yuji Okumoto reprises Chozen Toguchi, Daniel's rival in The Karate Kid Part II (1986).

Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand and Thomas Ian Griffith also star.

"As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks," showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told Netflix.

Cobra Kai premieres Sept. 9 on Netflix.