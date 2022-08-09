Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 9, 2022 / 12:39 PM

'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America

By Annie Martin
'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America
Ramy Youssef attends the Golden Globe Awards in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Mo.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Tuesday featuring actor and comedian Mo Amer.

Advertisement

Mo is created and executive produced by Amer and Ramy creator and star Ramy Youssef. Amer plays Mo on Ramy, which was renewed for a third season on Hulu in 2020.

Mo is a semi-autobiographical series inspired by Amer's life as a Palestinian refugee growing up in Houston. Amer plays Mo Najjar, a man who's learning to adapt to his new world as he embarks on the path to U.S. citizenship.

"[Mo's] trying to reconcile his two cultures and three languages, all while navigating the complicated and seemingly never-ending immigration process. He loves his family and tries to provide for them -- even if they don't like how he does it," an official synopsis reads.

Teresa Ruiz, Omar Elba, Farah Bsieso and Tobe Nwigwe also star.

Mo will consist of eight 30-minute episodes and premieres Aug. 24 on Netflix.

Read More

'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival 'Do Revenge' poster: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke star in Netflix film '9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser

Latest Headlines

Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September
TV // 1 hour ago
Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "9-1-1," a first responders drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark, will return for a sixth season on Fox in September.
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
TV // 2 hours ago
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paget Brewster will reprise Emily Prentiss in the "Criminal Minds" revival at Paramount+.
Aubrey Plaza says she was mistaken for new Tomb Raider on 'Fallon'
TV // 5 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza says she was mistaken for new Tomb Raider on 'Fallon'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Actress Aubrey Plaza appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her new film "Emily the Criminal."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch while waiting for 'Manifest' S4
TV // 21 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch while waiting for 'Manifest' S4
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Manifest" has had a turbulent history since its premiere in 2018 -- always on the brink of cancellation, but consistently saved in the 11th hour due to the support of its passionate fanbase.
Jeffrey Wright: Bernard 'attained a type of liberation' on 'Westworld'
TV // 21 hours ago
Jeffrey Wright: Bernard 'attained a type of liberation' on 'Westworld'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Wright discusses Sunday's episode of "Westworld" and what he sees as Bernard claiming his freedom.
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, is coming to HBO in August.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
TV // 1 day ago
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion is best known for her music, but debuted as an actress Sunday during an appearance on the Starz series "P-Valley."
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
TV // 1 day ago
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Sexy Beast," a prequel series to the 2000 film of the same name, is coming to Paramount+.
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
TV // 1 day ago
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler West and Matt Goss have joined the celebrity lineup for the upcoming 20th season of the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies of breast cancer at 73
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies of breast cancer at 73
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement