'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival

Paget Brewster will reprise Emily Prentiss in the "Criminal Minds" revival at Paramount+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paget Brewster is giving a glimpse of her "sassier" new look for the Criminal Minds revival. The 53-year-old actress shared a photo from the show's set Monday on Twitter. Advertisement

"Oh, hi Guys!! This is my first @criminalminds hair and make up from this morning.... I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren't, that's cool, just tell someone else," she captioned the post.

Brewster starred as Prentiss in Criminal Minds Seasons 2-7 and 12-15, and also appeared as a guest in Seasons 9 and 11.

The original Criminal Minds had a 15-season run from 2005 to 2020, and also starred Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness and Joe Mantegna.

Paramount+ announced in July that it is developing a Criminal Minds revival featuring Brewster, Mantegna, Vangsness, Cook, Adam Rodriguez, Aisha Taylor and showrunner Erica Messer.