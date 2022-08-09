Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women'

1/5

Eva Longoria will star in and executive produce "Land of Women," an Apple TV+ dramedy based on the Sandra Barneda novel.

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Eva Longoria will star in a new series at Apple TV+. Deadline reported Tuesday that Longoria, 47, will star in and executive produce the dramedy series Land of Women. Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Land of Women is based on the Sandra Barneda novel of the same name. Spanish actress Carmen Maura will star with Longoria in the adaptation.

The new series follows Gala (Longoria), a woman forced to flee New York with her aging mother Julia (Maura) and her college-age daughter after her husband implicates the family in financial crimes.

The trio move to the same charming wine town in Northern Spain that Gala's mother fled from 50 years ago.

Land of Women is created and written by Ramón Campos (Now & Then) and Gema R. Neira. Campos will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Longoria, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Ben Spector. Carlos Sedes will direct.

The show will mark Longoria's first series regular role since the NBC comedy Telenovela. Her previous roles include Gabrielle Solis on the ABC series Desperate Housewives.