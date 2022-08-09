Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 9, 2022 / 11:25 AM

'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser

By Annie Martin
1/5
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
Angela Bassett plays Athena Grant-Nash on the Fox series "9-1-1." File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Fox is giving a glimpse of 9-1-1 Season 6.

The network shared a preview Tuesday that teases a new disaster in the upcoming season.

Advertisement

The teaser opens with scenes of disasters from previous seasons, including the earthquake in Season 2 and the tsunami in Season 3.

The Season 6 footage then shows people in a packed stadium panicking as the shadow of a blimp looms overhead.

"Disaster comes from above," the tagline reads.

9-1-1 is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The series follows first responders, including police officers, paramedics, firefighters and dispatchers, in Los Angeles.

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh star.

Season 6 premieres Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

Read More

'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024 Fashion designer Zac Posen engaged to Harrison Ball What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
TV // 1 hour ago
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paget Brewster will reprise Emily Prentiss in the "Criminal Minds" revival at Paramount+.
Aubrey Plaza says she was mistaken for new Tomb Raider on 'Fallon'
TV // 3 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza says she was mistaken for new Tomb Raider on 'Fallon'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Actress Aubrey Plaza appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about her new film "Emily the Criminal."
What to binge: 5 shows to watch while waiting for 'Manifest' S4
TV // 20 hours ago
What to binge: 5 shows to watch while waiting for 'Manifest' S4
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Manifest" has had a turbulent history since its premiere in 2018 -- always on the brink of cancellation, but consistently saved in the 11th hour due to the support of its passionate fanbase.
Jeffrey Wright: Bernard 'attained a type of liberation' on 'Westworld'
TV // 20 hours ago
Jeffrey Wright: Bernard 'attained a type of liberation' on 'Westworld'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Wright discusses Sunday's episode of "Westworld" and what he sees as Bernard claiming his freedom.
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
TV // 1 day ago
'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "House of the Dragon," a "Game of Thrones" prequel series about the Targaryens, is coming to HBO in August.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
TV // 1 day ago
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion is best known for her music, but debuted as an actress Sunday during an appearance on the Starz series "P-Valley."
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
TV // 1 day ago
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Sexy Beast," a prequel series to the 2000 film of the same name, is coming to Paramount+.
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
TV // 1 day ago
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler West and Matt Goss have joined the celebrity lineup for the upcoming 20th season of the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing."
Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
TV // 1 day ago
Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Andy Serkis will direct and produce a biopic series on the life of Marie Tussaud, famous for founding the world-renowned Madame Tussauds wax museums.
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
TV // 1 day ago
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson, and the cast and creators of Prime Video's "A League of Their Own" discuss the historical basis for the show about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
Ashton Kutcher says he is 'lucky to be alive' following autoimmune disease
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies of breast cancer at 73
'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies of breast cancer at 73
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement