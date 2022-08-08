Advertisement
TV
Aug. 8, 2022 / 9:06 AM

Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup

By Justin Klawans
1/2
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
Presenter, radio host and DJ Tyler West has become the latest celebrity to join the cast of "Strictly Come Dancing" Season 20. Photo courtesy of BBC

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler West and Matt Goss have become the latest contestants to join the cast of celebrities for Season 20 of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC said Monday.

The pair are the seventh and eighth announced celebrities, respectively, to join the competition.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing pairs professional ballroom dancers with celebrities to compete in front of a panel of judges. One of the U.K.'s most popular competition shows, Strictly Come Dancing's 20th season is set for a September premiere on the BBC.

West, a TV host, presenter, and DJ, is known for hosting a number of radio shows on British networks, including the popular series KISS.

He has also hosted MTV shows and BAFTA red carpets, in addition to creating a new BBC Three series in 2021.

"I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family!" West said in a statement. "As I started writing this I already got cramp. It's going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be SO far outside my comfort zone."

"It's a show that means so much to me and my family and I can't wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor... with a side of sequins," West added.

Goss, a singer, songwriter and actor, was described by the BBC as a "music legend."

He first made a name for himself as a member of the band Bros alongside his brother Luke.

The band sold an estimated 16 million albums worldwide before Goss embarked on a successful solo career in the 1990s.

Goss has also had a long residency on the Las Vegas Strip, and was even given the keys to the city of Las Vegas.

"I'm extremely nervous and excited, but I'm optimistic because I'm very supple from the knees down," Goss said in a statement.

West and Goss follow additional announcements of celebrity contestants, including award-winning comedian Jayde Adams and five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simonds over the weekend.

Simonds will be the first contestant with dwarfism to compete on the show.

Advertisement

Season 20 had previously added Richie Anderson and Kaye Adams to the Strictly lineup, along with the first contestants announced, Will Mellor and Kym Marsh.

Read More

'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams to celebrity lineup Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20 BBC adds four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros for Season 20

Latest Headlines

Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
TV // 1 hour ago
Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Andy Serkis will direct and produce a biopic series on the life of Marie Tussaud, famous for founding the world-renowned Madame Tussauds wax museums.
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
TV // 6 hours ago
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson, and the cast and creators of Prime Video's "A League of Their Own" discuss the historical bases for the show about the All-American Girls Professionals Baseball League.
Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel
TV // 2 days ago
Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been approached to work on the prequel series that Starz announced this week.
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Alexander Skrarsgård has joined the cast of Fred Armisen and Bill Hader's documentary spoof series "Documentary Now!"
'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival
TV // 2 days ago
'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Ink Master," a reality competition series featuring tattoo artists, will return on Paramount+ in September with Joel Madden as host.
'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams to celebrity lineup
TV // 2 days ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams to celebrity lineup
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" has added two more contestants to its celebrity lineup for the upcoming season.
Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato have been booked for special episodes of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this month.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro officially named co-hosts of 'The View'
TV // 3 days ago
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro officially named co-hosts of 'The View'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- ABC has officially announced that frequent guest co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro will be permanent panelists on "The View" for Season 26.
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
TV // 3 days ago
Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future
NEW YORK, Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Dominic Monaghan says his sci-fi series, "Moonhaven," suggests the future of humanity can be brighter in reality, but not without a lot of hard work, dedication and optimism.
Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'
TV // 3 days ago
Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "The Tiny Chef Show" will premiere on Sept. 9 with a slate of celebrity guests, including Josh Gad and Kristen Bell.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'
Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement