Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'

Megan Thee Stallion made her acting debut on the penultimate episode of Season 2 of "P-Valley" on Starz. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has turned to acting, making her television debut on the Starz drama series P-Valley. The singer made a guest appearance Sunday during the second-to-last episode of P-Valley's second season. Advertisement

The critically acclaimed series follows the characters of The Pynk, a strip club based in the fictional Mississippi Delta town of Chucalissa.

During her guest appearance, Megan Thee Stallion portrayed singer Tina Snow -- also the name of her musical alter ego on her 2018 EP, Tina Snow.

She performed the original single "Get it on the Floor" on the episode alongside Lil' Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson).

Megan Thee Stallion's involvement with the show was confirmed this past June, and P-Valley creator Katori Hall recently discussed her role in the series.

"We have been wanting [Megan Thee Stallion] to be on the show, whether it was as a rapper, as an actress, from season 1," Hall told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview.

"Eventually we got a chance to connect via Zoom and the rest is history," she said, adding that the pair were "on the same page in terms of how we wanted to just visually articulate a version of her alter ego, Tina Snow, through P-Valley."

Nicholson, one of the stars of the show, told the outlet that he "[loves] the fact that I get to share the screen with her and have these awesome scenes."

"By the time we get to the episode, [Murda and Snow] are stars. They come in as true stars of Chucalissa, as true stars of The Pynk and they put on an incredible performance," Nicholson added.

"She was a true professional," he said of Megan Thee Stallion. "She came in so well prepared."

When asked if Tina Snow would be seen on the series again, Hall said that she was "just taking it one season at a time," but added that she "hopes this opportunity comes by again."

For Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, her appearance on P-Valley marks a change for the artist, who has become one of the most well-known rappers on the scene in recent years.

The 27-year-old got her start in the mid-2010s singing around her native Houston, Texas.

She would release her first EP in 2017, followed by Tina Snow in 2018.

She broke the Billboard hot 100 in 2019 with "Big Ole Freak." That same year, her single "Hot Girl Summer" with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign peaked at number 11 on the charts and was certified platinum.

Her 2020 single "Savage" garnered critical acclaim and received two Grammy Awards and a record of the year nomination.

Megan Thee Stallion would also collaborate on Cardi B's smash hit 2020 single "WAP," which had the best debut for a song in the history of the U.S. streaming market.

The singer has additionally provided hints about her potential upcoming album, with speculation that she has already dropped the album's title on Instagram.

The final episode of P-Valley Season 2 will premiere on Starz Aug. 14.