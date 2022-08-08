'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'

The age of dragons is here. August 21 on @HBOMax. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/tN0JD2JO9A— House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 8, 2022

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared a poster for the fantasy drama Monday featuring Emma D'Arcy.

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.

The new poster shows Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D'Arcy) with her dragon in the background.

"The age of dragons is here," the caption reads.

HBO previously released a poster of Rhaenyra in June.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series follows the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the "Dance of Dragons."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans also star.

HBO shared a trailer for the series in July that shows a battle for the throne.

House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.