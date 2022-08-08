Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 8, 2022 / 11:40 AM

'House of the Dragon' poster teases 'the age of dragons'

By Annie Martin

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- HBO is gearing up for the release of the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared a poster for the fantasy drama Monday featuring Emma D'Arcy.

Advertisement

House of the Dragon is based on the George R.R. Martin book Fire & Blood, which explores the history of House Targaryen. The show is a prequel to Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire book series.

The new poster shows Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D'Arcy) with her dragon in the background.

"The age of dragons is here," the caption reads.

HBO previously released a poster of Rhaenyra in June.

House of the Dragon takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The series follows the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the "Dance of Dragons."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans also star.

HBO shared a trailer for the series in July that shows a battle for the throne.

House of the Dragon premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.

Advertisement

Read More

George R.R. Martin misses 'Dragon' premiere after contracting COVID-19 New battle for Iron Throne emerges in trailer for 'House of the Dragon' George R.R. Martin confirms Jon Snow 'Game of Thrones' spinoff What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
TV // 1 hour ago
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion ventures into acting on Starz series 'P-Valley'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion is best known for her music, but debuted as an actress Sunday during an appearance on the Starz series "P-Valley."
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
TV // 1 hour ago
'Sexy Beast': James McArdle, Emun Elliott to star in Paramount+ prequel
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- "Sexy Beast," a prequel series to the 2000 film of the same name, is coming to Paramount+.
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
TV // 3 hours ago
Tyler West, Matt Goss join 'Strictly Come Dancing' celebrity lineup
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler West and Matt Goss have joined the celebrity lineup for the upcoming 20th season of the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing."
Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
TV // 4 hours ago
Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Andy Serkis will direct and produce a biopic series on the life of Marie Tussaud, famous for founding the world-renowned Madame Tussauds wax museums.
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
TV // 9 hours ago
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson, and the cast and creators of Prime Video's "A League of Their Own" discuss the historical bases for the show about the All-American Girls Professionals Baseball League.
Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel
TV // 2 days ago
Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been approached to work on the prequel series that Starz announced this week.
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Alexander Skrarsgård has joined the cast of Fred Armisen and Bill Hader's documentary spoof series "Documentary Now!"
'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival
TV // 3 days ago
'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Ink Master," a reality competition series featuring tattoo artists, will return on Paramount+ in September with Joel Madden as host.
'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams to celebrity lineup
TV // 3 days ago
'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams to celebrity lineup
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing" has added two more contestants to its celebrity lineup for the upcoming season.
Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato have been booked for special episodes of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" this month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
'Scoob!' sequel score recorded after movie's cancellation
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement