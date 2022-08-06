Advertisement
Aug. 6, 2022 / 8:34 AM

Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel

By Karen Butler
Caitriona Balfe (L) and Sam Heughan's "Outlander" is getting a prequel series, but Diana Gabaldon, the author of the books on which the franchise is based, said she hasn't been approached to consult on it. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Outlander author Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been approached to work on the prequel series that Starz announced this week.

"Well....THIS is interesting...Note that I have no idea what a 'Consulting Producer' is, and no one has talked to me about being one," Gabaldon wrote on Facebook.

"This doesn't mean that I won't be involved with the show, but I have no details at the moment.Yes, I _am_ writing Brian and Ellen's story. I have no idea what the timing of the show might be, or to what extent the show-runners plan to use the book (insofar as it exists by that point,)" she added. "'In development' is not the same thing as being green-lit; it just means they're starting to put together the pieces. I'm just mentioning it here because Starz announced it today on Twitter and Facebook, so figured everyone would be wanting to know about it."

The cable network said Thursday it is developing Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will explore the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents in 18th century Scotland.

Matthew B. Roberts will write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and serve as showrunner and executive producer.

Roberts is also showrunner and executive producer for Outlander Season 7, which is in production.

Gabaldon confirmed in February that she is writing a prequel about Jamie's parents.

Sam Heughan plays Jamie on the time-travel romance, Outlander, which wrapped its sixth season on Starz in May.

"Congrats to @RonDMoore @TheMattBRoberts @TallShipProds and the whole team behind this! Excited to see the origins (I'm available, kinda, ahem). And of course, to Herself @Writer_DG x," Heughan tweeted, along with the Starz announcement for the new show.

No casting for the prequel has been revealed.

