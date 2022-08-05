Trending
TV
Aug. 5, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'

By Karen Butler
Megan Thee Stallion is set to co-host "The Tonight Show" on Aug. 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Demi Lovato have been booked for special episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this month.

Megan is co-hosting the program with Fallon on Aug. 11.

Lovato will help out around the show for three, consecutive nights, starting Aug. 16.

Their appearances are part of "Fallon's Superstar Super Summer" lineup.

"Megan will join Fallon in front of the iconic blue curtain to deliver the evening's monologue and interview guests. She's no stranger to teaming up with the late-night host having previously collaborated with Fallon on the hit holiday song 'It Was a... (Masked Christmas)' in December 2021," NBC said in a press release Thursday.

"Global sensation Lovato returns to Studio 6B for their ninth appearance and first "Tonight Show" takeover ahead of the release of their new album HOLY FVCK. For three jam-packed days, Lovato will take on the role of special guest, co-host and musical performance."

