Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'

"The Tiny Chef Show" will premiere this September will a slate of celebrity guests, including executive producer Kristen Bell, pictured, and Josh Gad. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The new children's series The Tiny Chef Show will premiere on Sept. 9 with a slate of celebrity guests, Nickelodeon said Thursday. Featuring RuPaul as the show's announcer, the series will play host to celebrity guests Josh Gad and Kristen Bell, who will work with the chef to help teach children about cooking. Advertisement

In addition to her guest appearance, Bell will also serve as an executive producer on the show.

The show "follows the titular social media sensation and herbivore as he introduces and cooks new recipes for the world's tiniest plant-based dishes from his tree-stump home," the network said.

Each episode will "showcase different ingredients, foods and dishes by Chef with the help from his friends," Nickelodeon added.

The Tiny Chef Show originally premiered as a series of skits on social media that were first seen on YouTube.

A trailer for the upcoming series, which will be released on Nickelodeon's preschool platforms, was also released on Wednesday.

Nickelodeon is running the show along with Imagine Kids+Family, a production studio formed in 2019 focusing on children's programming.

Imagine Kids+Family was created by Imagine Entertainment chairmen Brian Grazer as part of a joint effort with Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard.

Howard, known for films such as Apollo 13 and Frost/Nixon, will also serve as an executive producer on the show, along with Grazer.

The development of the show was first announced in August 2020, following the character's social media success.

"We have worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, and we could not be more excited to also now work with the tiniest!" Howard and Grazer said in a joint statement. "The Chef and his team have created a vibrant, inclusive, and community-based world and we at Imagine are thrilled to share it with audiences big and small."

The Tiny Chef Show is one of a number of Nickelodeon hits that will premiere in the coming months.

This includes the November drop of a SpongeBob Squarepants crossover special and Season 2 of the Rugrats reboot, which is slated to premiere sometime in 2023.