'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19

Vanessa Lachey's "NCIS: Hawai'l" will be part of a 2-hour crossover event with "NCIS" this September. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event, to air on Sept. 19. The evening's entertainment will kick off at 9 p.m. Advertisement

It marks the Season 20 premiere of NCIS and the Season 2 debut of Hawai'i.

"Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker's name," the network teased in a press release Wednesday.

"Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai'i's Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven."

The military drama/investigative procedural franchise follows fictional special agents who work for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

NCIS also stars Katrina Law, Sean Murray and Wilmer Valderrama, while the Hawai'i cast includes Jason Antoon and Alex Tarrant.