Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russia penal colony on drug conviction
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 4, 2022 / 10:53 AM

'The Lazarus Project' to return for Season 2 on Sky

By Justin Klawans
1/2
'The Lazarus Project' to return for Season 2 on Sky
Sky U.K. announced that its hit series "The Lazarus Project," starring Paapa Essiedu, will be returning for a second season. Photo courtesy of Sky

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Lazarus Project, Sky U.K.'s hit time-traveling thriller series, will return for a second season, the network said Thursday.

"Because we couldn't leave you hanging like that, #TheLazarusProject is coming back for Series 2," Sky tweeted.

The network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Season 2 will be released sometime in 2023.

Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anji Mohindra and Tom Burke, The Lazarus Project began as an eight-part series this past June.

Essiedu is known for his performance in Michaela Coel's award-winning comedy-drama series I May Destroy You, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The show follows Essiedu as a member of a secret time-traveling team whose job is to prevent mass extinction events by going back to the past.

Season 1 became an immediate hit upon its release, and upon its release on the streaming platform Sky Max, would reach an audience of 1.7 million, according to Sky.

Advertisement

This made The Lazarus Project Sky's second-biggest original series of 2022 so far.

The series was created and written by Joe Barton, a British screenwriter known for helming the BBC crime thriller Giri/Haji.

He is also developing the upcoming show Half-Bad for Netflix.

"We are thrilled at the success of [The Lazarus Project] and at Sky's recommission," Barton said in a joint statement with executive producer Johnny Capps. "We have bold and ambitious plans for series two which will reunite all our characters in more thrilling and mind-bending adventures."

Season 1 also garnered critical acclaim in the U.S. after premiering at L.A. Screenings, an industry event focused on international TV shows.

Following this success, The Lazarus Project was then sold to numerous other countries, although the show is still not available to stream in the U.S.

Read More

Paramount+ adds 3.7M members in second quarter to top 43M total subscribers 'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'

Latest Headlines

'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' in the works at Starz
TV // 1 hour ago
'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' in the works at Starz
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Outlander: Blood of My Blood," an "Outlander" prequel series about Jamie Fraser's parents, is development at Starz.
'Dated and Related' teaser: Siblings search for love in Netflix series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Dated and Related' teaser: Siblings search for love in Netflix series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Dated and Related," a new dating reality show featuring pairs of siblings, is coming to Netflix in September.
Paramount+ adds 3.7M members in second quarter to top 43M total subscribers
TV // 1 hour ago
Paramount+ adds 3.7M members in second quarter to top 43M total subscribers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released its second quarter statistics for 2022, showing that the streaming platform added 3.7 million subscribers to top 43 million total.
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof Tears for Fears in 'First Drafts' skit
TV // 2 hours ago
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof Tears for Fears in 'First Drafts' skit
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon performed a new version of Tears for Fears' hit song "Head Over Heels" on "The Tonight Show."
'Drag Race' star Shea Coulee joins Marvel series 'Ironheart'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race' star Shea Coulee joins Marvel series 'Ironheart'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shea Couleé will have a secret role in the new Marvel series "Ironheart" at Disney+.
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
TV // 4 hours ago
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Thursday that Will Mellor and Kym Marsh would be its first celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of "Strictly Come Dancing."
Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18
TV // 4 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max has set Aug. 18 as the premiere date for Season 4 of its cooking show, "Selena + Chef."
'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19
TV // 4 hours ago
'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" crossover event, to air on Sept. 19.
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
TV // 5 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Soap opera "Days of Our Lives" is leaving NBC after 57 years and moving to streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12.
Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'
TV // 20 hours ago
Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ solidified part of its fall lineup on Wednesday, announcing premiere dates and/or releasing trailers for shows including "She-Hulk," "Growing Up" and "The Mighty Ducks."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement