'The Lazarus Project' to return for Season 2 on Sky

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The Lazarus Project, Sky U.K.'s hit time-traveling thriller series, will return for a second season, the network said Thursday.
"Because we couldn't leave you hanging like that, #TheLazarusProject is coming back for Series 2," Sky tweeted.
The network confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Season 2 will be released sometime in 2023.
Starring Paapa Essiedu, Anji Mohindra and Tom Burke, The Lazarus Project began as an eight-part series this past June.
Essiedu is known for his performance in Michaela Coel's award-winning comedy-drama series I May Destroy You, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor.
The show follows Essiedu as a member of a secret time-traveling team whose job is to prevent mass extinction events by going back to the past.
Season 1 became an immediate hit upon its release, and upon its release on the streaming platform Sky Max, would reach an audience of 1.7 million, according to Sky.