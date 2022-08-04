'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years

1/5

Deidre Hall (C) is joined by "Days of Our Lives" cast members during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,581st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2016. The soap is moving from NBC to Peacock in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Soap opera Days of Our Lives is leaving NBC after 57 years and moving to streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12. All new episodes of the drama will premiere daily on Peacock, which is already the home for the show's past episodes, as well as the spinoff series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem. Advertisement

A new, hour-long program called NBC News Daily is scheduled to take over Days' time slot on NBC. It will be anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford.

The show will also be streamed simultaneously on NBC News NOW and Peacock.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Wednesday.

"With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show's loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

The cast includes Brandon Barash, Tamara Braun, Deidre Hall, Jackee Harry, James Reynolds, Josh Taylor and Greg Vaughan.