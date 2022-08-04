'Drag Race' star Shea Coulee joins Marvel series 'Ironheart'

Shea Couleé, pictured in a promo for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7, will have a secret role in the new Marvel series "Ironheart" at Disney+. Photo by Richard Phibbs/Paramount+

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race star Shea Couleé is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadline reported Wednesday that Couleé will have a secret role in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Couleé's casting.

Ironheart is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, a genius inventor who creates a suit of armor that rivals the armor of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

Anthony Ramos and Alden Ehrenreich also star.

Couleé came to fame as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9. The singer, actor and drag queen performer later won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5 and competed in Season 7.

Couleé reacted to the casting news in a post Wednesday on Instagram.

"I'm trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race Journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine," the star wrote.

"Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. 'Ironheart' is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I'm so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry."

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in 2023.