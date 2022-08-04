Trending
Aug. 4, 2022 / 10:47 AM

'Outlander' prequel 'Blood of My Blood' in the works at Starz

By Annie Martin
Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser on the Starz series "Outlander." Starz is now developing the prequel series "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" about Jamie's parents. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- An Outlander prequel series is officially in the works at Starz.

The network confirmed Thursday that it is developing Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a new show that explores the love story of Jamie Fraser's parents.

Sam Heughan plays Jamie on Outlander, which completed a sixth season on Starz in May. Deadline said the prequel will focus on Fraser's parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Casting has yet to be announced.

Matthew B. Roberts will write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and serve as showrunner and executive producer. Roberts is also showrunner and executive producer for Outlander Season 7, which is in production.

Maril Davis will executive produce the prequel with Ronald D. Moore.

"Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world," Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. "We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began."

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series of the same name. The TV series stars Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry and John Bell.

Gabaldon confirmed in February that she is writing a prequel about Jamie's parents.

