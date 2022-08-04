Trending
Aug. 4, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof Tears for Fears in 'First Drafts' skit

By Annie Martin
Kevin Bacon (R), pictured with Kyra Sedgwick, and Jimmy Fallon performed a new version of Tears for Fears' hit song "Head Over Heels" on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon spoofed British new wave band Tears for Fears in a skit on The Tonight Show.

The 64-year-old actor and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon performed a new version of Tears for Fears' hit 1985 single "Head Over Heels" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

The skit is the latest of Bacon and Fallon's "First Drafts of Rock" segments, which revise popular songs with humorous lyrics.

Bacon and Fallon wore '80s haircuts to channel Tears for Fears members Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, and centered their spoof around the "Head Over Heels" lyric "talk about the weather."

"I wanted to be with you alone / and talk about the weather," Bacon sings. "There's rain up in Seattle so if you're going out / you might need an umbrella."

"Got a degree in meteorology / to talk about the weather," Fallon adds. "According to the dew point the humidity's up as the temperatures climb / That's just, just, just summertime."

Bacon and Fallon have previously spoofed The Beach Boys' "Fun, Fun, Fun," The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go," The Allman Brothers Band's "Ramblin' Man" and other songs.

Bacon plays FBI agent John "Jackie" Rohr on the Showtime series City on a Hill, which returned for a third season Sunday.

