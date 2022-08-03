Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 3, 2022 / 1:54 PM

Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
Ellen Pompeo will reportedly be scaling back her role on the hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" in order to film a new series for Hulu. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Actress Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her starring role on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy in order to star in an upcoming limited series for Hulu.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Pompeo, who stars as Dr. Meredith Grey, will only appear in eight episodes of Season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, which has recently begun production.

Advertisement

The actress will still have a looming presence on the show, however -- Pompeo will provide the narration in every episode and continue to serve as executive producer.

In the interim, Pompeo will be taking on an undisclosed streaming role, as she will soon join an untitled limited series for Hulu.

According to Variety, the eight-episode series will follow the true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian scam artist with dwarfism who was adopted by an Indiana couple after pretending to be an eight-year-old girl.

The battle between the girl and her adoptive parents will venture across tabloids and courtrooms, and eventually affect their entire marriage.

Pompeo will star in the show in addition to executive producing.

The series will be helmed by showrunner Erin Levy, known for her work on the Emmy Award-winning series Mad Men.

Advertisement

For Pompeo, the Hulu series will mark her first live-action role other than Meredith Grey in nearly 20 years.

The actress has been a staple at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital since the series' premiere in 2005.

Her performance has garnered Pompeo numerous awards and made her one of the highest-earning television actresses, according to Forbes, earning her an estimated $19 million in 2020.

Pompeo had been filming as many as 25 episodes per season for Grey's Anatomy, but has notably had a smaller role in Seasons 17 and 18.

In 2021, she spoke to Audibly about her future after Grey's Anatomy, and hinted at a future with streaming networks.

"Before, being on a network for so long, you'd literally be doomed," Pompeo said. "That definitely is not the case anymore so I probably wouldn't do movies per se, but I probably will do some streaming television."

"I'm just trying to play in some different areas and do a few new things but I'm sure I'll act again," she added.

She also told the podcast that she was "developing something right now," likely referring to the untitled Hulu project.

Advertisement

"We'll see if it's that's meant to see the light of day," she said.

Read More

TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil' Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer

Latest Headlines

'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October
TV // 2 hours ago
'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" will return for a second season featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham and more.
'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series
TV // 4 hours ago
'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 in the wake of Mel Rodriguez's exit.
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV // 4 hours ago
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "First Kill," a teen vampire drama starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, won't return for a second season on Netflix.
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New episodes of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," premiering Thursday on Paramount+, show the duo in top form -- both addressing new pop culture and being the same old hilarious idiots.
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
TV // 6 hours ago
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about joining the cast of "Stranger Things" as the main villain, Vecna.
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
TV // 1 day ago
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Veil," a thriller series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Heartbreak High," a new series based on the Australian drama of the same name, is coming to Netflix in September.
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
TV // 1 day ago
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The First Lady," an anthology series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, won't return for a second season on Showtime.
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
TV // 1 day ago
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a superhero series starring Grant Gustin, will conclude with a ninth and final season on The CW.
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Season 8 finale of U.K. reality show "Love Island" crowned its winners, and saw its largest viewing audience across Great Britain since 2019.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement