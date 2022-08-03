Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'

1/5

DIsney+ on Wednesday unveiled a slate of trailers and release dates for upcoming shows, including the Tatiana Maslany-helmed "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." Photo courtesy of Disney+

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ solidified part of its fall lineup on Wednesday, announcing premiere dates and/or releasing trailers for shows including She-Hulk, Growing Up and The Mighty Ducks. Marvel Studio's highly anticipated series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, will premiere Aug. 18, a day later than originally planned, Disney+ announced during a panel at the virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Burbank, Calif.

Five shows are slated to premiere in September.

Growing Up and Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory will premiere Sept. 8, which has been designated Disney+ Day.

Growing Up, a "hybrid docu-series" co-created by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson, presents 10 coming-of-age stories designed to help children navigate adolescence.

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory will focus on 29-year-old National Geographic expert Bertie Gregory as he journeys across different locations around the planet.

The first season will see Gregory "braving the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest gathering of whales ever filmed and coming face-to-face with specialist buffalo-hunting lions in Zambia."

On Sept. 19, Disney+ will bring Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars to the platform after 30 seasons on ABC.

The science-nature series Super/Natural will premiere Sept. 21.

Executive produced by Titanic and Avatar director James Cameron, Super/Natural will follow "the world's most extraordinary animals...from seeing flowers in bee-vision to eavesdropping on a conversation between elephant seals to soaring the length of a football field with glow-in-the-dark squirrels."

The series will be narrated by Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch.

The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres Sept. 28.

Based on the 1992 hockey film The Mighty Ducks, the show stars Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez, with Season 2 reported to focus on a summer hockey camp for kids.