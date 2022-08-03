Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 3, 2022 / 12:16 PM

'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October
Jennifer Coolidge will return as Tanya McQuoid in "The White Lotus" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The White Lotus will return for a second season in the fall.

Variety reported Wednesday that Season 2 of the comedy-drama series will premiere in October.

Advertisement

HBO confirmed by re-tweeting the news.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. The first season premiered in July 2021 and followed the guests and staff at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii.

Season 2 will take place at a White Lotus location in Sicily, Italy.

An HBO teaser released in July confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries will return as their characters, Tanya McQuoid and Greg.

The pair join new cast members F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall.

The first season of The White Lotus is nominated for several awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Read More

HBO reel shows return of Jennifer Coolidge in 'White Lotus' Season 2 'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season 'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series
TV // 2 hours ago
'CSI: Vegas': Sara Amini, Joel Johnstone join Season 2 of CBS series
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined "CSI: Vegas" Season 2 in the wake of Mel Rodriguez's exit.
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV // 3 hours ago
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "First Kill," a teen vampire drama starring Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis, won't return for a second season on Netflix.
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- New episodes of "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," premiering Thursday on Paramount+, show the duo in top form -- both addressing new pop culture and being the same old hilarious idiots.
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Campbell Bower appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about joining the cast of "Stranger Things" as the main villain, Vecna.
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
TV // 1 day ago
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Veil," a thriller series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama
TV // 1 day ago
'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Heartbreak High," a new series based on the Australian drama of the same name, is coming to Netflix in September.
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
TV // 1 day ago
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The First Lady," an anthology series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, won't return for a second season on Showtime.
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
TV // 1 day ago
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a superhero series starring Grant Gustin, will conclude with a ninth and final season on The CW.
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Season 8 finale of U.K. reality show "Love Island" crowned its winners, and saw its largest viewing audience across Great Britain since 2019.
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
TV // 1 day ago
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British comedy-drama "Everything I Know About Love" will premiere on Peacock starting Aug. 25, the network announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior set to star in 'Road House' remake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement