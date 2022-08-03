Trending
TV
Aug. 3, 2022 / 10:04 AM

'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season

By Annie Martin

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- First Kill won't return for a second season.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Netflix canceled the teen vampire drama after one season.

First Kill was created by Victoria Schwab and based on her short story of the same name. The series followed Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), a teen vampire who falls for a new student, Calliope (Imani Lewis), who comes from a family of monster hunters.

Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr. and Jason R. Moore also starred.

First Kill premiered on Netflix in June and peaked at No. 3 on the streaming service's Top 10 for English-language TV series in its first week. The show had more than 100 million hours viewed in its first 28 days of release.

Sources told Variety that Netflix is proud of the series but said the cancellation came down to a matter of viewing numbers versus cost.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the cancellation.

