TV
Aug. 2, 2022

Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'

By Annie Martin
Elisabeth Moss will star in the new FX on Hulu thriller "The Veil." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss will star in a new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight.

Deadline reported Tuesday that FX has ordered The Veil, a limited series thriller for Hulu.

Knight will write the show and executive produce with Moss, Denise Di Novi, Nina Tassler and Lindsey McManus. FX Productions will produce.

The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Moss' casting.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Steven Knight on The Veil and thrilled to have Elisabeth Moss sign on for the lead role," FX president of original programming Nick Grad said. "Steven's scripts are riveting and no doubt will showcase Elisabeth's exceptional talent."

TV Line also confirmed the news.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be telling this story, which is truly international and very contemporary," Knight said in a statement. "We have gathered together some of the most talented people in the business ... I think this will be a landmark television event."

Moss also stars in the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale. She is also known for her roles in Mad Men, Shining Girls and Top of the Lake.

Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere

