House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid tensions with China
TV
Aug. 2, 2022 / 11:48 AM

'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama

By Annie Martin

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Heartbreak High.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the teen drama Tuesday.

Heartbreak High is a reboot of the Australian series of the same name, which aired on Network Ten from 1994 to 1999.

The new series follows Amerie (Ayesha Madon), a whip smart and outwardly brash working-class girl attending Hartley High in Sydney.

"A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper (Asher Yasbincek). With her new friends -- outsiders Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) -- Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak," an official synopsis reads.

Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman PArish and Brodie Townsend also star.

The Netflix reboot is created by Hannah Carroll Chapman and executive produced by Chris Oliver-Taylor and Carly Heaton.

"Heartbreak High allowed a generation of Aussie teens, us included, to see themselves represented on TV for the first time. It was brash, fun, uniquely Australian and an international hit. Through our great partnership with Netflix and our amazing cast and crew we can't wait to take Australia to the world once again," Oliver-Taylor and Heaton previously said.

Heartbreak High premieres Sept. 14 on Netflix.

Latest Headlines

Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
TV // 5 minutes ago
Elisabeth Moss to star in Steven Knight series 'The Veil'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Veil," a thriller series from "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight and starring Elisabeth Moss, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
TV // 1 hour ago
'The First Lady': Showtime cancels series after one season
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The First Lady," an anthology series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, won't return for a second season on Showtime.
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Flash': The CW series to end after Season 9
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a superhero series starring Grant Gustin, will conclude with a ninth and final season on The CW.
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
TV // 3 hours ago
'Love Island' crowns winners, sees biggest U.K. audience in three years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Season 8 finale of U.K. reality show "Love Island" crowned its winners, and saw its largest viewing audience across Great Britain since 2019.
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
TV // 23 hours ago
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British comedy-drama "Everything I Know About Love" will premiere on Peacock starting Aug. 25, the network announced Monday.
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar have released the official trailer for its upcoming animated series "Cars on the Road," debuting Sept. 8 on Disney+
'Top Chef' Season 20 to take place in London
TV // 1 day ago
'Top Chef' Season 20 to take place in London
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "Top Chef" will hold its "World All-Stars" season featuring Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons in London.
'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker
TV // 1 day ago
'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- "The Sandman," a new series based on the Neil Gaiman comic book, is coming to Netflix in August. A series poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker.
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming "Star Wars" television series "Andor," starring Diego Luna.
Korean legal drama hits top Netflix global charts
TV // 1 day ago
Korean legal drama hits top Netflix global charts
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has hit the top five most popular shows in Netflix's global ranking.
