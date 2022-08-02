'Heartbreak High': Netflix introduces reboot of Australian teen drama

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Heartbreak High.

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the teen drama Tuesday.

Heartbreak High is a reboot of the Australian series of the same name, which aired on Network Ten from 1994 to 1999.

The new series follows Amerie (Ayesha Madon), a whip smart and outwardly brash working-class girl attending Hartley High in Sydney.

"A discovery makes Amerie an instant pariah at Hartley High, and causes a mysterious and very public rift with her ride-or-die Harper (Asher Yasbincek). With her new friends -- outsiders Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) -- Amerie must repair her reputation, while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak," an official synopsis reads.

Thomas Weatherall, Josh Heuston, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Rachel House, Chika Ikogwe, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman PArish and Brodie Townsend also star.

The Netflix reboot is created by Hannah Carroll Chapman and executive produced by Chris Oliver-Taylor and Carly Heaton.

"Heartbreak High allowed a generation of Aussie teens, us included, to see themselves represented on TV for the first time. It was brash, fun, uniquely Australian and an international hit. Through our great partnership with Netflix and our amazing cast and crew we can't wait to take Australia to the world once again," Oliver-Taylor and Heaton previously said.

Heartbreak High premieres Sept. 14 on Netflix.