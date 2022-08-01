Trending
Aug. 1, 2022 / 1:50 PM

British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock

By Justin Klawans
British comedy series 'Everything I Know About Love' to debut on Peacock
The BBC comedy-drama "Everything I Know About Love" will premiere on Peacock this August. Photo courtesy of NBCUniversal

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday that the U.K. comedy-drama Everything I Know About Love will be coming to the streaming platform starting Aug. 25.

Based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by Dolly Alderton, Everything I Know About Love follows a group of British friends in their 20s as they attempt to navigate life and dating.

The show stars a slate of well-known actors from the United Kingdom, including Emma Appleton (The Witcher) and Bel Powley (The Morning Show).

Peacock -- NBCUniversal's primary streaming service -- described the series as "a raucous girl gang show, set in a 2012 London house-share inhabited by four girls."

"The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?" Peacock said.

Prior to making its way to the United States, the seven-episode series premiered on the BBC this past June.

The show was created, executive produced and written by book author Alderton.

While the series is based heavily on the book, there are a number of noticeable differences, something that Alderton addressed during a press event in June.

"I just thought, 'This is going to be too much of a head-[expletive],'" said Alderton. "So I just decided to change the names and then I decided to kind of open up the world, because the thing about writing a memoir -- other than all the exposure and the therapy you have to do -- is you're limited by what happened in real life, and real life can be very unsatisfying and one note."

"It's my favorite thing when I see a one-star review on Amazon -- people say, 'The plot wasn't satisfying.' I'm like, 'Try living it.'" she said. "So the minute that I kind of decided to open that up and take the essence of the show...then the rest of it was as imagined as I wanted it to be."

Alderton added that it was "really trippy and weird" to see aspects of her own life that were portrayed by on-screen characters.

Everything I Know About Love is one of a number of British-helmed shows that have made -- or will be making -- their way to American streaming platforms over the summer, many of which are on Peacock.

This includes Season 1 of the popular BBC mystery thriller The Capture.

While Season 2 is soon set to premiere in the U.K., the first season is available to stream on Peacock in the United States.

