Aug. 1, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Lightning McQueen, Mater travel in 'Cars on the Road' trailer

By Justin Klawans
Mater and Lightning McQueen will return for the upcoming Pixar and Disney animated series "Cars on the Road" this September. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney and Pixar released the trailer Monday for their upcoming animated series Cars on the Road, which will begin streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 8.

Based on the Cars franchise, the trailer shows Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) as they embark on a cross-country road trip to meet Mater's sister.

Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy are reprising their roles from the trilogy of Cars films, released from 2006 to 2017.

The trailer also shows off a number of other characters from the series, though it has not been confirmed if any other voice actors will be returning for the show.

"The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," Cars on the Road director Steve Purcell said. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns."

Development on the show was first announced in late 2020 as part of a slate of new animated series from Disney.

Sept. 8, the series release date, has been designated as Disney+ Day by the company, and will coincide with the annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif.

A number of other upcoming features will debut on Disney+ Day, including the live-action remake of Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks.

Other properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic are also expected to announce new projects at D23.

For the Cars franchise, Cars on the Road will mark the first full-length television series following the success of the films.

The three theatrically released Cars films have collectively earned over $500 billion at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

This makes it one of the highest-grossing animated franchises in film history.

This type of success is not rare for Pixar films. Four of the animation studio's films are among the top 50 grossing movies of all time: Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4, Finding Dory and Incredibles 2.

The studio has also garnered 18 Academy Award wins out of 23 nominations.

Pixar has also taken the Cars series to the skies in recent years, beginning with the spinoff movie Planes in 2013.

The Planes saga itself has seen its own sequel as well as a short film.

