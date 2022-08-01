Trending
Aug. 1, 2022 / 10:16 AM

Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer

By Justin Klawans
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
Disney+ has released the official trailer for "Andor," an upcoming "Star Wars" series starring Diego Luna. Photo courtesy of Disney+

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the official trailer Monday for its upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor.

The trailer shows off the series' hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), as he struggles to survive as a spy against the Galactic Empire in the earliest days of the Rebel Alliance.

"To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong," Andor says in a voiceover. "They're so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied, they can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house."

The title character was first seen in Gareth Edwards' 2016 standalone film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will serve as a prequel series, set five years before the events of the film.

In addition to Luna, Andor also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O'Reilly and Forest Whitaker, the latter two reprising their role from Rogue One.

To promote the release of the trailer, Luna appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to talk about the creative process behind the show.

He also made a surprising announcement about the show's release date.

"We're very, very proud of the series. We've been working so hard, and we want to give the fans the most," Luna said. "So I'm here to tell everyone that the series now will come out the 21st of September."

Luna added that the new date would see the release of the first three of the show's 12 episodes.

Andor was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 31 with a two-episode drop.

"The idea is that fans get to see the full thing," Luna said. "It would be horrible just to watch one episode and have to wait a week. With these three episodes, you get to meet all these new characters, these new planets, it's going to be amazing."

Luna said the additional month would be "worth the wait."

Andor is one of several Star Wars shows on the docket for Disney in the coming years.

In May, production began on Ahsoka, a series about the titular Jedi of the same name that will star Rosario Dawson.

Jude Law was also recently revealed to be starring in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a coming-of-age story helmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

Ewan McGregor also returned to the franchise for May's Obi-Wan Kenobi, a six-episode series following Obi-Wan and Darth Vader that was released to critical acclaim.

