'Top Chef' Season 20 to take place in London

Padma Lakshmi will return to host "Top Chef" Season 20. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Top Chef is heading to London for Season 20. Bravo announced Monday that the World All-Stars season will begin production in London this month.

Season 20 will mark the first time that Top Chef will shoot an entire season abroad.

Did you guess we were going across the pond? Pack your bags and your knives as we head over to LONDON for a very special #TopChef 20th World All-Stars season featuring Cheftestants from Top Chef iterations around the globe. Click for more info: https://t.co/p0YiadcGef pic.twitter.com/JxBdg8dqkd— Bravo Top Chef (@BravoTopChef) August 1, 2022

The new season will feature 16 of the greatest competitors from Top Chef series around the globe, including winners and finalists. The talented, creative and decorated chefs will face off in globally inspired quickfire and elimination challenges.

Padma Lakshmi will return as host, with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons as judges. The trio will be joined by judges from international versions of the show and global culinary experts.

"We've always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists, and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions around the world has been a dream come true," NBCUniversal television and streaming SVP of current production Ryan Flynn said.

"And what better place to host World-All Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK's exceptional ingredients and international flavors," Flynn added.

Top Chef Season 20 will premiere on Bravo in 2023.