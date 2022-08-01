Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 1, 2022 / 10:40 AM

'The Sandman' poster introduces Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker

By Annie Martin

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is shining a spotlight on The Sandman actress Vanesu Samunyai.

The streaming service shared a poster for the fantasy series Monday featuring Samunyai as her character, Rose Walker.

Advertisement

Rose is a young woman on a desperate search for her missing brother. The character finds a family she didn't know she had and a connection to Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), aka Dream, that neither of them can escape.

The Sandman is based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics comic book of the same name. The series follows Morpheus (Sturridge), the king of dreams and one of the seven Endless, powerful beings that embody natural forces.

Netflix released a poster Saturday featuring Matthew the Raven, a character voiced by Patton Oswalt. Matthew is Dream's trusted and talkative emissary who is a loyal and necessary ally for the Master of Dreams.

The streaming service also introduced Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, the chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm.

Advertisement

Netflix shared a featurette with Gaiman and several cast members last week.

The Sandman premieres Friday on Netflix.

Read More

'The Sandman' featurette: Neil Gaiman teases 'wonderful journey' in Netflix series Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV Barack Obama shares summer playlist featuring Beyonce, Harry Styles

Latest Headlines

Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
TV // 47 minutes ago
Diego Luna battles Galactic Empire in 'Andor' trailer
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming "Star Wars" television series "Andor," starring Diego Luna.
Korean legal drama hits top Netflix global charts
TV // 1 hour ago
Korean legal drama hits top Netflix global charts
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has hit the top five most popular shows in Netflix's global ranking.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- "Tales of the Walking Dead" uses the anthology format to take some risks with zombie stories, but more often falls into the same traps of the main series and its spinoffs.
Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role
TV // 13 hours ago
Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- Daniel Wu discusses Sunday's episode of "Westworld" and reveals he once auditioned for Jeffrey Wright's role of Bernard in Season 1.
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
TV // 18 hours ago
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
July 31 (UPI) -- "Star Trek" icon Nichelle Nichols, a trailblazing actress who was one of the first Black women to play a major role on a TV show, has died at the age of 89.
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
TV // 2 days ago
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
July 30 (UPI) -- Jinkx Monsoon has been crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
TV // 2 days ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen say their Apple TV+ psychological thriller, "Surface," uses the illusion of a perfect marriage to obscure a web of secrets and lies.
'The Son-in-Law' with Chris Sullivan not moving forward at ABC
TV // 3 days ago
'The Son-in-Law' with Chris Sullivan not moving forward at ABC
July 29 (UPI) -- ABC passed on "The Son-in-Law," a comedy starring "This is Us" actor Chris Sullivan, and a new drama from Kay Oyegun.
Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons
TV // 3 days ago
Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Wilds," a survival drama starring Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause and Reign Edwards, won't return for a third season on Prime Video.
'Abbott Elementary' to stream on HBO Max, Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
'Abbott Elementary' to stream on HBO Max, Hulu
July 29 (UPI) -- HBO Max and Hulu have announced they will share the co-exclusive streaming rights to the ABC workplace comedy series, "Abbott Elementary."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement