Advertisement
TV
July 31, 2022 / 10:01 PM

Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role

By Fred Topel
1/5
Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role
Daniel Wu met "Westworld" co-creator Lisa Joy making her film "Reminiscence." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- This article contains spoilers for Westworld Season 4 Episode 6

Westworld regular Daniel Wu said he auditioned for the show in its first season -- for the role of Bernard. Jeffrey Wright won that role, but the show welcomed Wu as rebel leader J in Season 4.

Advertisement

Looking back, Wu said he realized he messed up his audition. In attempting to give a unique reading for Bernard, Wu unintentionally anticipated one of the show's big twists.

"My take [was] that he's a human, but he works so closely with the hosts that he acts like a host himself," Wu recently told UPI in a Zoom interview. "Little did I know after watching the season, he is a host. That got revealed, so you can't foreshadow that."

Working with Wright in Season 4, Wu found out that Wright didn't know Bernard's robotic secret when he was cast, either.

Advertisement

"He said, 'I didn't find out until after the pilot episode,'" Wu said. "He knew early on though."

The HBO adaptation of the Michael Crichton film has evolved beyond the western theme park with robot cowboys and gunslingers. The robot hosts escaped the park at the end of Season 2.

Now, in the real world of the future, the hosts are still trying to prevent the Delos company from using technology to take over the world. J (Wu) has been leading rebels in the desert outside the city.

Wu previously worked with Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy in her film Reminiscence. Independently of his Westworld audition, Joy contacted Wu to offer him a role in the film.

"She had known about my work before and just invited me to work on that character," Wu said.

Wu had worked in Hong Kong martial arts movies since the late '90s. He recently starred in the AMC martial arts series, Into the Badlands, and American films Geostorm and Tomb Raider.

Though Joy never saw Wu's Westworld audition, Wu said she called him again after directing him in Reminiscence.

Westworld introduced J in the third episode of Season 4, when C (Aurora Perrineau) brought Bernard and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) to their desert encampment. Sunday's episode revealed J was replaced by a host, which Wu only learned when he read the script.

Advertisement

"I thought, 'Oh, I wish I kind of knew about that earlier,' but then at the same time, in the show reality, J doesn't know," Wu said. "If I had anticipated that, it may have added something that may not have necessarily needed to be there."

The moment J meets his host replacement was pivotal in the episode. Having spent his life fighting hosts, as flashbacks to J's childhood show, encountering his copy was upsetting.

"He had gone through a traumatic experience where his brother was taken by the hosts," Wu said. "For him to face that reality is definitely an oh [expletive] moment for him."

When C discovers J no longer is himself, Wu's performance changes. He said it was easy to convey the host J's personality.

"He's like a different person in that dialogue so it was very clear when you read it that this guy has changed," Wu said. "There's an attitude change and this guy is a bad version of the J."

Wu and Perrineau get into a brief fight. Wu said the scuffle was intentionally different than his martial arts battles in movies like New Police Story, House of Fury or the show Into the Badlands.

Advertisement

"It's very important to me to differentiate between the styles of action for the character," Wu said. "So Badlands set a tone for that kind of Wuxia Hong Kong style Kung Fu action, but in other things like Tomb Raider or Westworld, I don't implement that style of fighting."

Wu said Sunday's episode of Westworld is his last for now. However, Joy and Westworld co-creator Jonah Nolan told Wu not to count himself out.

"They're like, 'Well, you're never dead in Westworld," Wu said. "Lisa Joy is like, 'You never know, you can get called back.'"

Since J was replaced by a host, there could be other copies of him, Wu speculated. There is also the possibility of filming flashbacks to J's previous time with the rebels, some of which Wu already learned.

"What was living in the desert like, hiding from the hosts like?" Wu said. "Those are questions I ask when we're filming because that's the backstory for me for the character."

Westworld Season 4 continues Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.

Read More

Sofia Rosinsky: Humor helped with challenging 'Paper Girls' role TV review: New 'Pretty Little Liars' puts endearing characters through hell Aurora Perrineau double checked she understood 'Westworld' twist

Latest Headlines

'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
TV // 6 hours ago
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
July 31 (UPI) -- "Star Trek" icon Nichelle Nichols, a trailblazing actress who was one of the first Black women to play a major role on a TV show, has died at the age of 89.
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
TV // 1 day ago
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
July 30 (UPI) -- Jinkx Monsoon has been crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
TV // 2 days ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen say their Apple TV+ psychological thriller, "Surface," uses the illusion of a perfect marriage to obscure a web of secrets and lies.
'The Son-in-Law' with Chris Sullivan not moving forward at ABC
TV // 2 days ago
'The Son-in-Law' with Chris Sullivan not moving forward at ABC
July 29 (UPI) -- ABC passed on "The Son-in-Law," a comedy starring "This is Us" actor Chris Sullivan, and a new drama from Kay Oyegun.
Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons
TV // 2 days ago
Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons
July 29 (UPI) -- "The Wilds," a survival drama starring Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause and Reign Edwards, won't return for a third season on Prime Video.
'Abbott Elementary' to stream on HBO Max, Hulu
TV // 2 days ago
'Abbott Elementary' to stream on HBO Max, Hulu
July 29 (UPI) -- HBO Max and Hulu have announced they will share the co-exclusive streaming rights to the ABC workplace comedy series, "Abbott Elementary."
Carsyn Rose, Bonnie Hunt: 'Amber Brown' respects viewers while making them laugh
TV // 2 days ago
Carsyn Rose, Bonnie Hunt: 'Amber Brown' respects viewers while making them laugh
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Actress Carsyn Rose and showrunner Bonnie Hunt say their new family comedy, "Amber Brown," is intended to entertain viewers of all ages in the same way "The Andy Griffith Show" did decades ago.
AMC orders Season 2 of 'Moonhaven'
TV // 3 days ago
AMC orders Season 2 of 'Moonhaven'
July 28 (UPI) -- AMC+ announced Thursday it has renewed its sci-fi suspense thriller, "Moonhaven," for a second season.
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie returning as 'American Idol' judges
TV // 3 days ago
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie returning as 'American Idol' judges
July 28 (UPI) -- ABC has announced that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are returning as judges for Season 6 of its "American Idol" reboot.
'Jessica Jones' vet lands lead in 'Orphan Black' spinoff
TV // 3 days ago
'Jessica Jones' vet lands lead in 'Orphan Black' spinoff
July 28 (UPI) -- Krysten Ritter has signed on to star in AMC's "Orphan Black" spinoff, "Echoes."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez
Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement