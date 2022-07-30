Trending
TV
July 30, 2022 / 8:55 AM

Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7

By Karen Butler
1/3
Jinkx Monsoon was declared "Queen of All Queens" on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

July 30 (UPI) -- Jinkx Monsoon has been crowned the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7.

Monsoon was declared "Queen of All Queens" and awarded a cash prize of $200,000 on the Paramount+ reality competition show.

"After watching this season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, the winner is ... the viewers," host and executive producer RuPaul said in a statement Friday.

"To all of the winning queens that came back to slay, thank you for giving us the best drag show that the world has ever seen," RuPaul added. "Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck and Yvie Oddly - your names will be forever synonymous with grace and excellence. Your contribution to queer people everywhere can never be fully repaid, but I hope you feel the love that flows from our hearts to yours. I am proud to know each of you, and am beyond grateful that the future of drag rests in your capable and fiercely manicured hands."

