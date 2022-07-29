Trending
July 29, 2022 / 9:08 AM

Reports: 'The Wilds' canceled at Prime Video after 2 seasons

By Annie Martin
1/3
Sophia Ali (R), pictured with Tyler Posey, played Fatin Jadmani on "The Wilds." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Wilds won't return for a third season at Prime Video.

Deadline reported Thursday that Amazon canceled the survival drama series after two seasons.

The news comes nearly three months after the release of Season 2. Sources said the cast and crew were just informed of the decision.

The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher and executive produced by late producer Jamie Tarses. The series follows a group of teenage girls who are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash and come to discover they are the subjects of a social experiment.

Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James and Sarah Pidgeon starred.

Season 2 introduced a group of teenage boys, played by Charles Alexander, Zack Calderon, Nicholas Coombe, Alex Fitzalan, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Aidan Laprete, Tanner Ray Rook and Reed Shannon, stranded under similar cirumstances.

The Wilds was the first young adult series to premiere on Prime Video. The streaming service has since released The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Invincible.

TVLine and Variety confirmed the cancellation.

