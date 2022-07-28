AMC orders Season 2 of 'Moonhaven'

1/3

Dominic Monaghan's "Moonhaven" has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- AMC+ announced Thursday it has renewed its sci-fi suspense thriller, Moonhaven, for a second season. Six new episodes are expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2023. Advertisement

Created by showrunner Peter Ocko, the series takes place 100 years in the future and is about the citizens of a utopian colony on the moon charged with solving the social and environmental problems on Earth.

It stars Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer, Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison and Yazzmin Newell.

"This is such an engaging and entertaining series, brilliantly conceived and run by Peter. The story is suspenseful, provocative and prescient, and features a phenomenal cast that delivers mesmerizing performances," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement Thursday.

"What Peter and the team are crafting for Season 2 is next level, and the fans will be thrilled."