July 28, 2022 / 4:42 PM

'Jessica Jones' vet lands lead in 'Orphan Black' spinoff

By Karen Butler
Krysten Ritter is set to star in AMC's "Orphan Black" spinoff, "Echoes." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 alum Krysten Ritter has signed on to star in AMC's Orphan Black spinoff, Echoes.

The 10-episode sci-fi drama is expected to premiere in 2023.

"Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," the network said in a news release Thursday.

"It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world."

Anna Fishko -- whose credits include Pieces of Her, The Society and Fear the Walking Dead -- is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes.

Ritter, who is also executive producer on Echoes, will next be seen in HBO's Love and Death, opposite Elizabeth Olsen.

The original Orphan Black starred Tatian Maslany and ran for five seasons, 2013-17.

