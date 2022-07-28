Trending
July 28, 2022 / 4:44 PM

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie returning as 'American Idol' judges

By Karen Butler
1/5
Katy Perry will return as a judge on "American Idol" next spring. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- ABC has announced that Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are returning as judges for Season 6 of its American Idol reboot.

Ryan Seacrest will also be back as host when the season premieres in the spring.

"Season 6 auditions kick off Wednesday, Aug. 3, with the return of 'Idol Across America,' the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar," the network said in a press release on Thursday.

"Auditions take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C, and start with the annual First 500 event, where hopefuls can sign up to grab a VIP spot before anyone else."

The singing competition series initially ran for 15 seasons on Fox from 2002 to 2016.

It was canceled, then revived by ABC two years later.

