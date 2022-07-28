Breaking News
U.S. economic output declined by 0.9% between April and July, Commerce Dept. says
Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 28, 2022 / 8:54 AM

'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 2 trailer
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (L) and Ramona Young return in "Never Have I Ever" Season 3. Photo by Lara Solanki/Netflix

July 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Never Have I Ever Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season of the coming-of-age comedy-drama series Wednesday.

Advertisement

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The show follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a teenage Indian American girl, as she navigates high school and her grief after her father's death.

The Season 2 trailer shows Devi (Ramakrishnan) and her now-boyfriend, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) make their debut as a couple in the new school year.

"The debut of 'Daxton' was unreal. Your social status has skyrocketed so much that now people hate you," Devi's friend Eleanor (Ramong Young) says in the clip.

Devi must deal with reaction to her relationship and also meets a hot new Indian student.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 will premiere Aug. 12 on Netflix. The series was renewed for a fourth and final season in March ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

The show also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani and Lee Rodriguez.

Advertisement

Read More

What to binge: 5 Mindy Kaling shows 'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September What to watch: 5 Joseph Quinn roles beyond 'Stranger Things' 'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film

Latest Headlines

David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
TV // 57 minutes ago
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
July 28 (UPI) -- David Krumholtz has confirmed he is returning as Bernard the elf in the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses."
'Rick and Morty' to kick off Season 6 on Sept. 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'Rick and Morty' to kick off Season 6 on Sept. 4
July 28 (UPI) -- Season 6 of the animated comedy, "Rick and Morty," is slated to premiere on Sept. 4.
Miranda Cosgrove returning for Season 3 of 'iCarly' sequel series
TV // 1 hour ago
Miranda Cosgrove returning for Season 3 of 'iCarly' sequel series
July 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it renewed its sitcom, "iCarly," for a third season to air in 2023.
Sofia Rosinsky: Humor helped with challenging 'Paper Girls' role
TV // 4 hours ago
Sofia Rosinsky: Humor helped with challenging 'Paper Girls' role
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Riley Lai Nelet, Camryn Jones, Adina Porter and Jason Mantzoukas discuss their Prime Video time travel series "Paper Girls."
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
TV // 14 hours ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
July 27 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties on "Jeopardy!," executive producer Michael Davies said Wednesday.
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
TV // 19 hours ago
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
July 27 (UPI) -- FX has announced that its next New York Times documentary film will premiere on Aug. 19, and also released a trailer.
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
TV // 19 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has canceled his remaining shows for the rest of the week.
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 20 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 27 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "Shadowhunters" actor Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
TV // 21 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
July 27 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga" will return for a second season in September and feature new cast members Paulina Chávez, Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts.
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that the second season of its hit crime drama "The Capture" will premiere in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement