Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 28, 2022 / 12:15 PM

'Eragon' author confirms Disney+ series adaptation

By Annie Martin

July 28 (UPI) -- Eragon author Christopher Paolini says a Disney+ series adaptation is indeed in the works.

Paolini confirmed the news in a post to fans Thursday after word of the series leaked earlier in the week.

Advertisement

"As you may have seen, there was an unplanned announcement earlier this week, but yes, it's true -- an Eragon television series is in development at Disney+, and I'm attached to both co-write and produce!" he wrote. "And yes, I'm extremely excited for what the future holds."

Paolini said the adaptation "has been a long time coming" and thanked fans for their support over the years.

"Disney will have more to say on this adaptation in the near future, but in the meantime, I wanted to confirm the news and to reassure you that I'm committed to making sure that this version of Eragon's story lives up to your highest expectations," he added.

Eragon is the first novel in Paolini's The Inheritance Cycle fantasy book series. Eragon follows the title character, Eragon, a farm boy who finds and hatches a dragon, Saphira.

Bert Salke, who will also executive produce the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will executive produce with Paolini. The series has yet to find a showrunner.

"It's thrilling to be working with Christopher on a Disney+ adaptation of Eragon. Like with Percy Jackson, 20th and D+ are providing a chance for us to translate these stories to film in the way their millions of fans deserve," Salke said in a statement.

Eragon was previously adapted as a 2006 film starring Edward Speleers as Eragon. Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Chris Egan and Djimon Hounsou also starred, with Stefen Fangmeier as director.

Read More

Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV 'The Sandman' featurette: Neil Gaiman teases 'wonderful journey' in Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
TV // 2 hours ago
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
July 28 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Hasselbeck will appear as a guest co-host on "The View" in August.
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- "Never Have I Ever," a comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, will return for a third season on Netflix in August.
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
TV // 5 hours ago
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
July 28 (UPI) -- David Krumholtz has confirmed he is returning as Bernard the elf in the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses."
'Rick and Morty' to kick off Season 6 on Sept. 4
TV // 6 hours ago
'Rick and Morty' to kick off Season 6 on Sept. 4
July 28 (UPI) -- Season 6 of the animated comedy, "Rick and Morty," is slated to premiere on Sept. 4.
Miranda Cosgrove returning for Season 3 of 'iCarly' sequel series
TV // 6 hours ago
Miranda Cosgrove returning for Season 3 of 'iCarly' sequel series
July 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has announced it renewed its sitcom, "iCarly," for a third season to air in 2023.
Sofia Rosinsky: Humor helped with challenging 'Paper Girls' role
TV // 9 hours ago
Sofia Rosinsky: Humor helped with challenging 'Paper Girls' role
LOS ANGELES, July 28 (UPI) -- Sofia Rosinsky, Fina Strazza, Riley Lai Nelet, Camryn Jones, Adina Porter and Jason Mantzoukas discuss their Prime Video time travel series "Paper Girls."
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
TV // 19 hours ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
July 27 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties on "Jeopardy!," executive producer Michael Davies said Wednesday.
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
TV // 23 hours ago
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
July 27 (UPI) -- FX has announced that its next New York Times documentary film will premiere on Aug. 19, and also released a trailer.
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
TV // 1 day ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has canceled his remaining shows for the rest of the week.
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 1 day ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 27 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "Shadowhunters" actor Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement