'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu

July 27 (UPI) -- FX announced Wednesday that its documentary Superspreader will premiere Aug. 19 on both FX and Hulu.

The network also released a trailer for the upcoming feature.

Advertisement

Superspreader will be the latest in The New York Times Presents, a documentary series chronicling the investigative work of the New York Times.

Superspreader, which will be the second episode of Season 2, will focus on the spread of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

The documentary will examine the work of anti-vaccine theorists like Dr. Joseph Mercola, who FX said has "become a leading spreader of COVID-19 misinformation online, according to researchers, building a vast operation to push natural health cures and disseminate anti-vaccination content -- while reaping immense profits."

The first episode of Season 2 was released this past May, focusing on Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the controversy surrounding self-driving cars.

First announced in July 2020, The New York Times Presents has delved into the behind-the-scenes work concerning a number of investigative reports by the Times, and is produced by members of the newspaper's editorial team.

Topics throughout the first season included the creation of e-cigarette company Juul, the conservatorship of pop star Brittany Spears, and the killing of Louisville, Ky. woman Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

Superspreader will not be the first time that the show has covered the ongoing pandemic.

The effect of COVID-19 on New York City was the subject of the very first episode of The New York Times Presents. Subtitled They Get Brave, the episode examined the jobs of the doctors, nurses and frontline workers in the early days of the pandemic.

The series is a re-working of a 2019 show called The Weekly, which itself was based on The Times' daily news podcast, The Daily.

During its run, The Weekly won four News and Documentary Emmy Awards, and its coverage of predatory lending schemes among New York City taxis was part of a team that won the Pulitzer Prize.

While the remaining topics of Season 2 have not been announced, FX said that "The New York Times Presents will continue to tell those stories in a visual and unforgettable way."

The Times is not the first journalism outlet to give a behind-the-scenes look at their work.

Beginning in 2018, media company Axios collaborated with HBO to produce the documentary series Axios, which examined the lives of Axios' political reporters in Washington.

The show ended in December 2021 after 57 episodes.