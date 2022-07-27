Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 27, 2022 / 1:52 PM

'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu

By Justin Klawans

July 27 (UPI) -- FX announced Wednesday that its documentary Superspreader will premiere Aug. 19 on both FX and Hulu.

The network also released a trailer for the upcoming feature.

Advertisement

Superspreader will be the latest in The New York Times Presents, a documentary series chronicling the investigative work of the New York Times.

Superspreader, which will be the second episode of Season 2, will focus on the spread of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

The documentary will examine the work of anti-vaccine theorists like Dr. Joseph Mercola, who FX said has "become a leading spreader of COVID-19 misinformation online, according to researchers, building a vast operation to push natural health cures and disseminate anti-vaccination content -- while reaping immense profits."

The first episode of Season 2 was released this past May, focusing on Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the controversy surrounding self-driving cars.

First announced in July 2020, The New York Times Presents has delved into the behind-the-scenes work concerning a number of investigative reports by the Times, and is produced by members of the newspaper's editorial team.

Topics throughout the first season included the creation of e-cigarette company Juul, the conservatorship of pop star Brittany Spears, and the killing of Louisville, Ky. woman Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

Superspreader will not be the first time that the show has covered the ongoing pandemic.

The effect of COVID-19 on New York City was the subject of the very first episode of The New York Times Presents. Subtitled They Get Brave, the episode examined the jobs of the doctors, nurses and frontline workers in the early days of the pandemic.

The series is a re-working of a 2019 show called The Weekly, which itself was based on The Times' daily news podcast, The Daily.

During its run, The Weekly won four News and Documentary Emmy Awards, and its coverage of predatory lending schemes among New York City taxis was part of a team that won the Pulitzer Prize.

While the remaining topics of Season 2 have not been announced, FX said that "The New York Times Presents will continue to tell those stories in a visual and unforgettable way."

The Times is not the first journalism outlet to give a behind-the-scenes look at their work.

Beginning in 2018, media company Axios collaborated with HBO to produce the documentary series Axios, which examined the lives of Axios' political reporters in Washington.

The show ended in December 2021 after 57 episodes.

Advertisement

Read More

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week Biden tests negative for COVID-19: 'My recovery was quick and I feel great' COVID-19's origins were at Wuhan market in China, two new studies suggest

Latest Headlines

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
TV // 1 hour ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has canceled his remaining shows for the rest of the week.
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 27 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "Shadowhunters" actor Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
TV // 2 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
July 27 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga" will return for a second season in September and feature new cast members Paulina Chávez, Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts.
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Capture' Season 2 to premiere in August on BBC
July 27 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced that the second season of its hit crime drama "The Capture" will premiere in August.
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
TV // 3 hours ago
David Harbour, Pedro Pascal to star in 'My Dentist's Murder Trial' at HBO
July 27 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" star David Harbour and "The Mandalorian" actor Pedro Pascal will star in the HBO crime drama "My Dentist's Murder Trial."
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
TV // 4 hours ago
'Thai Cave Rescue' to premiere Sept. 22 on Netflix
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a release date and the first details for its upcoming limited series based on the 2019 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
TV // 6 hours ago
John Krasinski talks 'Dr. Strange' cameo and 'Office' fan theories on 'Fallon'
July 27 (UPI) -- Actor John Krasinki appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to talk about his surprise appearance in "Dr. Strange" and reuniting with co-stars from "The Office."
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
TV // 11 hours ago
'The Resort' cast discovers subtleties of past, present characters
LOS ANGELES, July 27 (UPI) -- William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarten, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Gabriela Cartol discuss the mysteries of "The Resort."
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Michelle Monaghan stars as identical twins in 'Echoes' trailer
July 26 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming mystery thriller "Echoes" starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer.
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 1 day ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Adelaide Kane joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 26 (UPI) -- "Reign" and "Once Upon a Time" actress Adelaide Kane will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
'Goodfellas,' 'Godfather of Harlem' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Brian Volk-Weiss unearths the secrets of 'Star Wars' with Marcia Lucas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement