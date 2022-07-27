Trending
July 27, 2022

Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week

By Justin Klawans
Seth Meyers, host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and has canceled his remaining shows through the end of the week. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.

Meyers, 48, tweeted Wednesday that he had tested positive that morning, and would be canceling his remaining Late Night shows this week.

Meyers said that he had contracted the virus following consecutive negative tests on Monday and Tuesday.

The talk show host, who was also known as a cast member and writer for Saturday Night Live for 13 years, previously tested positive for COVID-19 this past January.

At the time, he had similarly canceled his remaining slate of shows for that week, having only returned from the holiday break for a single show before testing positive.

Although NBCUniversal requires all employees working in-office to be fully vaccinated, the current Omicron subvariant BA.5 is known to be highly contagious, even among those who have received the shot.

Meyers is one of a number of public figures and celebrities who have contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks.

This includes President Joe Biden, who tested positive last week but reportedly had mild symptoms.

Just yesterday, production on Season 3 of Netflix's The Witcher reportedly had to be stopped after star Henry Cavill tested positive.

Others who have tested positive include Vice President Kamala Harris, Whoopi Goldberg and Denzel Washington.

Additionally, Meyers is among almost every major late-night host on television who has contracted the virus at some point since the pandemic's start.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, tested positive for a second time in May and was forced to take a hiatus.

CBS has seen similar problems, with Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and James Corden, host of The Late Late Show with James Corden, have both had to step away after positive tests as well.

Rounding out the group is Meyers' NBC colleague Jimmy Fallon. The host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tested positive last winter, and wrote about his experience with the virus on social media.

"I was vaccinated and boostered, which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms," Fallon said in an Instagram post. "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job."

